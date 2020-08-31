Wintrust Business Lunch 8/31/20: Stocks strong August, U.S. bankruptcies rising and airlines dropping change fees

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market nearing an all-time high, bankruptcies rising in the U.S. and the coronavirus pandemic has added new financial stress to young workers.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Associate Editor Katherine Davis tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new startup advertising itself as a tech-enabled real estate brokerage that will help people more easily sell their homes and how a Chicago startup that sells lures and other fishing equipment has taken off during Covid-19.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including airlines scrapping their change fees and Coca-Cola restructuring its workforce.

