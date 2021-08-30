Wintrust Business Lunch 8/30/21: PayPal exploring a stock-trading feature, Rivian plans an IPO, and why the city of Chicago is suing Grubhub and DoorDash

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

A Doordash sticker is seen on a window of a restaurant. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins guest host Tom Gimbel to talk about the national eviction ban being overturned and what that means for the real estate market moving forward.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells Tom the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a local sports betting app raising $6 million in advance of what they hope will be a busy football season, and the city’s lawsuit against Grubhub and DoorDash

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Rivian reportedly filing for an IPO and CNBC reporting that PayPal is exploring a stock trading platform for US users.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News