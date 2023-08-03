A retired couple walk hand-in-hand along the beach on July 25, 2023. (Photo by DENIS CHARLET / AFP) (Photo by DENIS CHARLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, talks to John about how the market has been strong this year, why he’s concerned about the debt people are carrying, and what sectors of the market that will prove to be resilient.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Twitter suing a group that studies the effects of hate speech and misinformation on social media, and why Meta is starting to block access to news links for Facebook and Instagram users in Canada.

Segment 3: Tim Coonan, Founder, Big Shoulders Coffee, talks to John about his hospitality-focused coffee company, why he decided to start a coffee business, how Big Shoulders is able to stand out in a competitive industry, and where you can find their coffee is you can’t make it to one of their shops.

Segment 4: Alex Gailey, Senior Data Reporter, Bankrate, joins John to talk about a new Bankrate report on the best and worst states to retire in 2023.