Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the stock market being up today, St. Louis Fed President James Bullard saying they will continue to increase rates, if the Fed believes we are in a recession, and what we can expect with the jobs report on Friday. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial question.

Segment 2: Cheryl Hamilton-Hill, CEO, Lincoln Park Community Services, tells John about how inflation is impacting the work they do serving people who are experiencing street-based homelessness.