Wintrust Business Lunch 8/3/21: The positive economic impact of hosting Lollapalooza, flight delays hampering air travel and the Chicago Magic Lounge reopens

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 29: Guests arrive for the first day of the Lollapalooza music festival on July 29, 2021 in Chicago, Illinois. The four-day music festival in the city’s downtown is expected to draw 110,000 fans each day. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the economic impact that hosting a large-scale event like Lollapalooza makes to the Chicago business community.

Segment 2: Sonny Meraban, CEO of Bitcoin of America, and Jenna Polinsky, Director of Marketing and Head of Agent Locations, tell John about how their cryptocurrency ATM machines work, what a typical transaction with one of their ATM’s looks like, their goal to be in the top 50 cities in America, the difference between a crytpocurrency ATM and a traditional ATM, and the option to be a tablet host, and the benefits of hosting a Bitcoin of America ATM.

Segment 3: Joey Cranford, Co-owner, CEO, Chicago Magic Lounge, talks to John about the return to business after being shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, the history of magic in Chicago and what we can expect when we visit.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including airlines struggling with flight delays due to severe weather and staffing shortages and Boeing postponing (again) a space test flight this morning due to a computer glitch.