Wintrust Business Lunch 8/3/20: Stock market rally led by Apple and Microsoft, Lord and Taylor files for bankruptcy and Divvy bringing electric bikes to Chicago

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the how the biggest tech stocks are driving the stock market rally, Microsoft in talks to buy Tik Tok, the latest on the stimulus package discussions and how you should prioritize payments if you are having difficulty paying bills.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including in-flight internet company Gogo announcing more layoffs, electric scooters coming back to Chicago and Divvy bringing electric bikes to Chicago.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Lord & Taylor filing for Chapter 11 and Chicago bookings for Airbnb falling 46 percent in June.