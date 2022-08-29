Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about the latest on the economic impact of student debt relief, what’s been happening with the market since Fed Chairman Powell’s announcement last week and what that means for investors.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including A plant-based jerky startup in Chicago, a new venture summit dedicated to the logistics tech industry coming to Chicago, and a startup in Chicago raising funding for its quantum computing chip as the city continues to establish itself as a hub for quantum innovation.

Segment 3: Danny Raskin, Owner, Manny’s Deli, joins John to talk about what they are doing to celebrate their 80th anniversary!! Congrats to Manny’s!