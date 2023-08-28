Segment 1: Tom Fortino, Founder and Principal, Alpha Wealth Group, joins John Williams to talk about the importance of keeping emotions out of your investments, what we can expect from inflation data later in the week, Chairman Powell’s continued commitment to fight inflation, if we are going to see a soft landing when it comes to a possible recession, and tips you need to know to not outlive your money.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about how seed deals have changed since 2020, and a startup that makes a human-like robot that can lift packages in a warehouse.

Segment 3: Tom Webb, Chief Marketing Officer, Association of Pickleball Professionals, tells John about the 2023 Association of Pickleball Players Chicago Open coming to Highland Park this week. You can buy your tickets here!