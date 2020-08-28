Wintrust Business Lunch 8/28/20: Stocks in the midst of a steady rally, U.S. consumer spending rises and auto industry optimism

Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior VP, Kingsview Wealth Management, joins John to chat about the latest economic news including the disconnect between the stock market and the economy and when we can expect a continued economic recovery.

Segment 2: Matthew Pietrafetta founder and CEO of Chicago-based tutoring company Academic Approach, talks to John about what schools can do to combat the “COVID Slide,” the long-term effects of the digital divide and why standardized tests are still important.

Segment 3: Veteran journalist Dale Buss gives join a round-up of the latest automotive news including the strength of new car sales, the pick-up truck wars continuing and Fiat Chrysler’s brands taking J.D. Power’s top prize for quality this year.