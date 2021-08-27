Wintrust Business Lunch 8/27/21: Hiring and maintaining staff as an established business, a startup, and as a recruiter

FILE – Steve Lombardo III, an owner of Gibsons Restaurant Group, poses at the Gibsons Italia restaurant in Chicago, in this Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, file photo. Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from U.S. health officials. The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting a healthy children and grandchildren. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday, March 8, 2021.(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

Segment 1: Steve Lombardo, Chairman of Gibson’s Restaurant Group joins guest host, Tom Gimbel, to talk about Gibson’s guest and staff handling during the quarantine and what he foresees for the end of the year in business.

Segment 2: Two-time tech startup and CEO of Policy Co., Adam Ochstein, calls in to inform us of what it’s like founding a new startup for the third time and hiring new talent for a startup during the pandemic.

Segment 3: Allee Struve, Finance Manager at The LaSalle Network, speaks with Tom Gimbel about being a young professional while working and living in Chicago during the COVID outbreak and trying to recruit employees during the quarantine.