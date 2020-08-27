Wintrust Business Lunch 8/27/20: Weekly jobless claims top 1 million again, a new Fed approach to inflation and the economic impact of Hurricane Laura

Segment 1: Mark HamrickWashington Bureau Chief and Senior Economic Analyst for Bankrate.com, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell announcing a major policy shift to “average inflation targeting.”

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Microsoft bringing transcriptions to its Word document app, a PEW study that shows that 75% of people believe that Facebook and Twitter censor political views and a new study that shows that facial recognition technology designed to detect around face masks is failing

Segment 3: Daniel Blank, founder of The Place for Children with Autism, joins John to talk about their mission, how they have been impacted by COVID-19 and what are the signs parents can look for if they think their child might be autistic.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including Chicago’s two national laboratories, Argonne and Fermilab, being picked to lead national research centers for quantum computing and the economic impact of Hurricane Laura.

