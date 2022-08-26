Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about the market’s reaction to Fed Chairman Powell saying that the Fed will continue to raise rates to fight inflation, the likelihood we see a recession, how student debt relief will impact the economy, and his advice for both short-term and long-term investors.

Segment 2: Jackie Miller, Principal, Bennett Day School, joins John to talk about the mission of their school, the methods they use for teaching their students, the type of students they serve, and how they differ from other traditional schools.

Segment 3: Charles Ferguson, founder, NockNock, tells John about this new online marketplace that allows people to monetize their underutilized spaces in their homes by allowing guests to rent these spaces for specific activities or experiences.