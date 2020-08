Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news, the Dow index replacing three companies, the impact the upcoming presidential election will have on the market and

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the workplace is fast becoming a battleground for unexpected COVID-19 conflicts and confrontations between employees. Philippe offers some simple suggestions to keep work relationships safe from COVID-19 confrontations and conflicts.