Segment 1: John Bever, Financial Advisor, Phase 3 Advisory Services, joins John to talk about why he’s not concerned about a market pullback, what he expects the Fed to do with interest rates, if there is concern over the housing market, the looming government debt crisis, and the likelihood of a shallow and brief recession.

Segment 2: Tom Appel, Publisher, Consumer Guide Automotive, and host of the Consumer Guide Car Stuff podcast, joins John to talk about the high cost of cars, how car affordability is becoming an issue, what’s going on with the EV market, and the city of Chicago filing a suit against Kia and Hyundai over a rise in car thefts.