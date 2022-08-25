Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about what Fed Chairman Jerome Powell might say about inflation tomorrow, second-quarter GDP declining less than previously thought, what he expects to see from the August labor report, and how student loan debt forgiveness will impact the economy.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including a return of MoviePass, a Twitter whistleblower claiming that Twitter prioritized growth over security and spam enforcement, and a Pew study found that people aren’t more interested in cryptocurrency now than they were almost a year ago.

Segment 3: Ken Herrmann, Founder, Association of Pickleball Professionals, talks to John about the upcoming Pickleball Tournament that is taking place in Highland Park over Labor Day weekend.

Segment 4: Jennifer Prell, President, Elderwerks, tells John about the Palatine-based non-profit whose mission is to help find assisted living or any type of senior housing or elder care solutions for your or your loved ones.