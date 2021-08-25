Wintrust Business Lunch 8/25/21: Terry Savage – rising interest rates, short-term vs. long-term investments, and taking risks when investing

Explore Albany Park through three experiences in one day, including walking and tasting tours Oct. 28. (Patty Wetli / DNAinfo)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the rising interest rate on the ten-year treasury note, taking risks in the search of higher yields, and short-term investing versus long-term investing. Terry also provides answers to all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Economic Development and Housing Organizer at North River Commission and Albany Park Chamber of Commerce, Dalia Aragon, let’s us know about the Flavors of Albany Park multicultural food festival happening on Thursday, August 26th.

