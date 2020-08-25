Wintrust Business Lunch 8/25/20: A Dow Jones shake-up, American Airlines to cut 19,000 jobs and Airbnb’s global party ban

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

John Williams

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news, the Dow index replacing three companies, the impact the upcoming presidential election will have on the market and

Segment 2:  Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John about how the workplace is fast becoming a battleground for unexpected COVID-19 conflicts and confrontations between employees. Philippe offers some simple suggestions to keep work relationships safe from COVID-19 confrontations and conflicts.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including American Airlines expected to cut jobs in October, Airbnb banning all parties at its listings worldwide and KFC pausing their ‘Finger lickin’ good’ slogan.

Share this story

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Thursdays at 12:20p with Bill Geiger, Chicago’s Retirement Planning Expert

Business News

More Business News
More Business News

Popular