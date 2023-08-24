Segment 1: Christiana Trapani, Owner, Door County Candle Company, tells John about a new candle that you can buy to support people that have been impacted by the wildfires in Maui. And you can still buy the Ukraine candle their that will support Ukraine’s effort in the war against Russia. Order that candle here.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including tomorrow’s deadline for Facebook users to claim their part of a massive $725 million settlement, Walmart starting their drone delivery program, and Microsoft agreeing to forfeit cloud-streaming rights for Activision Blizzard games in much of the world.

Segment 3: Yuval Degani, founder & CEO, Dream Town Realty, joins John to talk about the launch of solar-powered for sale signs that light up at night.

Segment 4: James Royal, Senior Analyst, Bankrate talks to John about a new Bankrate survey that shows 9 in 10 Gen Z investors were active due to inflation or interest rates. Is that a good thing or a bad thing?