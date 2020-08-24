Wintrust Business Lunch 8/24/20: Stocks continue to soar, homebuyers looking to the suburbs and Zoom goes poof

John Williams

Segment 1:  Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about why stocks continue to soar despite the rest of the economic news being not so great and if we are out of our current recession.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including a new Chicago startup that is helping you find a better deal on a car and a startup that is working on a mobile payment solution to help people make contactless payments for cannabis purchases.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a Zoom outage and the kickoff of Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $750 million Invest South/West initiative.

