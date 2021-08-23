Wintrust Business Lunch 8/23/21: Property taxes are due soon, Chicago startups, and an Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs being sold for nearly $800,000

FILE – In this Jan. 9, 2007 file phtoo, Apple CEO Steve Jobs holds up an Apple iPhone at the MacWorld Conference in San Francisco. Apple Inc. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2011 said Jobs is resigning as CEO, effective immediately. He will be replaced by Tim Cook, who was the company’s chief operating officer. It said Jobs has been elected as Apple’s chairman. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market today and how property taxes are due in October and what you can d to make sure your numbers are in order for the payment.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest news in Chicago startup innovation. Listen in while Jim discusses how Northwestern is creating a tech accelerator in Evanston that looks to grow startups led by the university’s faculty. Then, To close out the segment Jim talks about a auto insurance startup led by the co-founder of Esurance that just landed funding to bring its trucking insurance product to more fleets.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including travel restrictions for going to Europe, Target adding more than 100 Disney shops to stores as holiday season approaches, and an Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs being sold for nearly $800,000.