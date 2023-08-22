Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about how nice you should be at work, and why you shouldn’t be afraid of honest feedback.

Segment 2: Sandy Marek, Executive Director, Tutoring Chicago, tells John about their mission to provide volunteer tutoring for Chicago kids and why there is a desperate need for tutors as the school year begins.

Segment 3: Shaundell Newsome, Co-Chair, Small Business for America’s Future, talks to John about the Inflation Reduction Act and how it has helped small business owners.

Segment 4: Lawrence Kreymer, Co-owner, Chicago Waffles, joins John to talk about their new locations and how they are celebrating National Waffle Day.