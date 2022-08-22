Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about home sales dropping by a lot in July, and when we might see banks raise interest rates for savings account.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including the amount of startup layoffs across the industry, a new mental health app startup that wants to help those who are struggling, and An agtech startup bringing automation to farming raising $17M from investors including Johnsonville Sausage.

Segment 3: Jin Park, Founder and CEO of Game of Irons, talks to John about opening the the most high-tech golf entertainment facility featuring 18,000 square feet of all-ages entertainment in the Oak Brook Promenade.