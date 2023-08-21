Segment 1: Michael Miller, Professor Emeritus, DePaul University, joins John to talk about the Fed’s ongoing effort to curb inflation, the likelihood the Fed raises rates again in September, who benefits most from changing interest rates, and why a new high in entrepreneur applications is good news for the economy.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about Chicago startups that made the Inc. 5000 list, and Meta getting serious about its return-to-office plan.

Segment 3: Michael Larson, VP and General Manager, Schaumburg Boomers, talks to John about how the season has been going this year, the great attendance numbers this season, the team still being in the playoff hunt, and what events they have planned for the remainder of the season.