Wintrust Business Lunch 8/21/20

Segment 1: Brian Battle of Performance Trust discusses a quick market update.

Segment 2: Orphe Divounguy is the chief economist at the Illinois Policy Institute in Chicago. He discusses how the pandemic is making the pay gap worse and why working women are important to the economy.

Segment 3: Dr. William Yates, former trauma surgeon who founded Yates Protect, the first black-owned enterprise in the public safety space focused on COVID-19.

Segment 4: Andrea Darlas, Senior Director of Constituent Engagement for U of I Chicago discusses a saliva test and a new contract tracing app available for students.