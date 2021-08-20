Wintrust Business Lunch 8/20/21: Stocks bounce back, how companies are dealing with staffing shortages, and what student loan borrowers need to know

Wintrust Business Lunch
Posted: / Updated:

A man walks by a “Now Hiring” sign outside a store on August 16, 2021 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Olivier DOULIERY / AFP) (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

Segment 1: Craig Bolanos, Co-Founder and CEO of Wealth Management Group, joins John to talk about the market volatility this week in response to the Fed minutes and the rise in COVID-19 cases, the economic impact of the current labor shortage, the best way to save for college and what we should know about the child tax credit.

Segment 2:  Dale Buss, veteran financial journalist and founder and executive director of The Flyover Coalition, joins John to talk about the extreme new measures being necessitated by companies in an effort to combat the labor shortage.

Segment 3: Grace Fuller, General Manager, City Cruises Chicago, tells John about the events they have planned to view this weekend’s special reimagined Air Show featuring the Blue Angels.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

The John Williams Show
Weekdays 9 a.m. - noon JohnWilliams

Focusing on current events, John discusses the news of the day, sports, television programs, movies, and books with a thoughtful perspective and quirky sense of humor. Inquisitive and curious by nature, he asks what listeners want to know and his guests never get a pass on the tough questions. (Click for more.)

Wintrust Business Lunch
with John Williams
Monday-Friday noon-1 p.m. JohnWilliams

Popular

Business News

More Business News
More Business News