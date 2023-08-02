Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John Williams to talk about the S&P being up over 20% this year, why Fitch downgraded US default rating, and the Fed’s continuing effort to fight inflation. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Lucia Annunzio, acclaimed CEO Strategist, Author, and Former Adjunct Professor at University of Chicago’s Booth business tells John how the business of managing people has changed since the COVID pandemic.

Segment 3: Michael Jacobson, President and CEO of the IL Hotel and Lodging Association, joins John to talk about the hotel business in Chicago, how the summer has been really strong for hotel occupancy, how the hotel industry hasn’t fully recovered from the pandemic, and what will fill hotels if business travel never fully gets back to pre-pandemic levels.