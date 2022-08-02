Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to the health of the current labor market and what me might see in Friday’s report from the bureau of labor statistics.

Segment 2: Jack Ablin, Chief Investment Officer, Cresset Capital, talks to John about how the Fed plans to combat inflation, if we are likely to see some inflation abatement when the next report comes out next week, and if the stock market is beginning to make its way back.

Segment 3: Matt Adams, principal at Deloitte Consulting specializing in retail, tells John the results of Deloitte’s 2022 Back-to-School survey.

Segment 4: Joe Boyle, CEO of TRUCE Software, tells John about their software that helps companies manage the safe and effective use of mobile devices in the workplace.