Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/21: Mortgage rates remain near an all-time low, 1 out of every 169 American workers is an Amazon employee, and what the ‘Buy now, Pay later’ trend means for consumers and retailers

ROBBINSVILLE, NJ – AUGUST 2: Amazon employees aid job seekers through the registration process during a jobs fair at the Amazon Fulfillment Center on August 2, 2017 in Robbinsville, New Jersey. The American commerce company is hosting ‘Amazon Jobs Day’ with job fairs across the country to hire 50,000 positions for their fulfillment centers nationwide. The more than 1 million square foot facility holds tens of millions of products and features more than 14 miles of conveyor belts, employing more than 4,000 workers who pick, pack, and ship orders. (Photo by Mark Makela/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates hitting a 5-month low, the overall health of the Chicago real estate market, tips you should know if you are selling your home, Square buying Afterpay for $29 Billion and Congress saying the number of people with IRAs worth $5 million or more has tripled.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including an app from the Lincoln Park Zoo helping assess how animals feel about the return of visitors to the park, a new meal kit startup out to prove at-home baking was more than a pandemic fad and a bitcoin ATM startup in Chicago growing like gangbusters, doing $40M in revenue last year with zero outside funding.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including 1 in every 169 workers now working for Amazon and Ferrari seeing a huge surge in second quarter profits.