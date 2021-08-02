Wintrust Business Lunch 8/2/21: Mortgage rates remain near an all-time low, 1 out of every 169 American workers is an Amazon employee, and what the ‘Buy now, Pay later’ trend means for consumers and retailers

Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about mortgage rates hitting a 5-month low, the overall health of the Chicago real estate market, tips you should know if you are selling your home, Square buying Afterpay for $29 Billion and Congress saying the number of people with IRAs worth $5 million or more has tripled.
Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including an app from the Lincoln Park Zoo helping assess how animals feel about the return of visitors to the park, a new meal kit startup out to prove at-home baking was more than a pandemic fad and a bitcoin ATM startup in Chicago growing like gangbusters, doing $40M in revenue last year with zero outside funding.
Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including 1 in every 169 workers now working for Amazon and Ferrari seeing a huge surge in second quarter profits.