Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about how important sentiment is when it comes to the strength of the economy, why we might on the cusp of a real estate recession.

Segment 2: Sunny and Perry Patel, Partners, More Brewing, joins John to talk about their wide variety of beers they serve, the great food that is offered at their locations in Huntley and Villa Park, and their plans to open another location in Bartlett.

Segment 3: Matthew Croson, President, AGMA, to talk about what the American Gear Manufacturers Association does, the strength of the gear manufacturing in the Midwest, and their partnership with the City Colleges of Chicago to get students interested in manufacturing.