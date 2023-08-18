Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about the market retreat this week, why he isn’t concerned over the recent volatility, the resilient economy, what the Fed plans to do with interest rates in an effort to bring down inflation more, the strong retail sales, his concern over credit card debt, and why it a good time to go over your current portfolio.

Segment 2: Carl Prouty, “The Technologist” at Abt Electronics in Glenview, talks to John about the great deals you can find at Abt for back-to-school items.

Segment 3: Alicia Winckler, CEO of the Golden Apple Foundation, tells John about their mission and the ways in which they are combating the current teacher shortage.