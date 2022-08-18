Segment 1: Faron Daugs, CFP, Founder and CEO, Harrison Wallace Financial Group, joins John to talk about some of the positive economic news, the recent stock market rally, the labor market challenges, and inflation still being a cause for concern.

Segment 2: Joan E. Solsman, Senior Reporter, CNET, chats with John about a variety of tech stories including the US streaming more TV than watched on cable for the first time ever, WeWork founder Adam Neumann’s new venture, and what we are hearing about the new iPhone.

Segment 3: Kailey Donewald, Founder, Sacred Serve, tells John about her vegan gelato product, where she came up with the idea to start this company, where the name Sacred Serve comes from, how they are able to overcome some supply chain issues, where you can find Sacred Serve, and the recent expansion to Whole Foods.

Segment 4: Tina Malhotra, CEO of Color Factory, joins John to talk about the multi-sensory immersive exhibit that celebrates color. You can visit the Color Factory at Willis Tower in Chicago.