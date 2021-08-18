Wintrust Business Lunch 8/18/21: Terry Savage – Fed meeting, tips for paying for college, and what we should know about the national debt

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 15: Federal Reserve Board Chairman Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee July 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. Powell testified on the Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Congress during the hearing. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about what we can expect when the Fed releases their minutes from July’s meeting later today, what we should know about the national debt, and the best way to prepare for saving for college. Terry also answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Jordan Karcher, Founder & CEO, Grounds and Hounds Coffee Company, tells John about the mission of his company, the overlap between coffee lovers and dog lovers, and their initiative teaming up with Chicagoland’s Anti-Cruelty Society to support their community pet food pantry program.