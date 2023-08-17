CHICAGO – APRIL 1: A Radio Flyer steel wagon is seen at a toy store (Photo by Tim Boyle/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Jennifer Streaks, Senior Personal Finance Reporter, Business Insider, joins John to talk about why you may be losing money if you haven’t checked your savings account recently, and what you can do to tackle your student loan debt.

Segment 2: Bree Fowler, Senior Writer, CNET, joins John to discuss a variety of stories including Elon Musk’s X throttling traffic to certain sites, and why Intel scrapped its more-than-$5 billion offer to buy Israeli chip maker Tower Semiconductor.

Segment 3: Elliot Richardson, Co-founder and President, Small Business Advocacy Council, joins John to explain how a new change in vacancy tax policy will help reduce Cook County commercial vacancies.

Segment 4: Robert Pasin, Chief Wagon Officer, Radio Flyer, joins John to talk about the announcement of the very first Radio Flyer retail store opening in November at Woodfield Mall.