Wintrust Business Lunch 8/17/21: U.S. retail sales dip, stocks fall, and parents pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA – JULY 31: Soleil Moon Frye goes back-to-school shopping at Target on July 31, 2014 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Target)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the stock market sliding today and what he’s learned from his 23 years leading LaSalle Network.

Segment 2: Ted Rossman, Senior industry analyst, creditcards.com, tells John about a new poll that shows 36% of parents are pressured to overspend on back-to-school shopping. What can you do to control your back-to-school shopping?

Segment 3: Leo Friedman, CEO, iPromo, joins John to talk about how his business pivoted amid the pandemic, the need for correct PPE amid the surge of the Delta variant, and how the company has committed to a donation of 250,000 masks to struggling organizations, nonprofits and charities in need.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including U.S. retail sales dipping in July, Home Depot saying it sold out of its early batch of Halloween decor almost immediately, McDonald’s adding a glazed doughnut to their fall menu, and Spirit airlines saying cancelled flights earlier in the month cost them $50 million.