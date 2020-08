Segment 1 and 2: Ilcye Glink, Real Estate and Financial Wellness Expert. Glink is the owner of ThinkGlink Media and Best Money Moves. Visit thinkglink.com for more information.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, Senior Editor of Chicago Inno discusses successful Chicago startup companies.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter host Amy Guth gives a round-up of the latest business stories including retail being back to pre-pandemic levels and updates on McDonald’s ex- CEO.