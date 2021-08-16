Wintrust Business Lunch 8/16/21: Markets continue to climb, T-Mobile investigating data breach, and Aldi hiring 20,000 workers ahead of the holidays

Wintrust Business Lunch
Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the stock market today, consumer sentiment plunging in early August, supply issues that are still impacting the economy, mortgage rates starting to decline, and T-Mobile probing a data breach that reportedly affects nearly all US customers.

Segment 2:  Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John the latest news about Chicago startup innovation including an HR startup that is helping companies better engage and retain their “deskless” workforce raising $3 million, a startup that gives you no interest loans in exchange for your banking data raising $60 million in funding, and a new platform for cancer patients and survivors that focuses on your mental health.

Segment 3: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including a safety probe opening in Tesla autopilot crashes with emergency vehicles, Aldi planning to hire 20,000 workers across the US ahead of holiday season, and the Field of Dreams game drawing record ratings.

