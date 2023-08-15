Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the lessons he’s learned from running the LaSalle Network for 25 years. How has his business evolved since the early days?

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, joins John to explain why an unusual raft of ‘rejections’ is confronting small and mid-sized companies this summer.

Segment 3: Taylor Stucker, director of marketing, 900 North Michigan Shops, tells John why the shopping emporium on Michigan Avenue is able to maintain a 98% occupancy rate despite the challenges posed by the e-commerce boom and recent real estate consolidation.

Segment 4: Grace Fuller, General Manager, City Cruises, talks to John about the cruise packages they are offering for this weekend’s Air and Water Show.