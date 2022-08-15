Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about the market being on the upswing over the last four weeks, the Fed expecting to continue increasing rates until inflation is around 2%, gas prices continuing to drop, the housing market starting to balance, a Redfin report showing people leaving (but also coming into) Chicago, and a new study by RubyHome about sales-to-list ratios.

Segment 2: Chicago Inno‘s Senior Editor Jim Dallke tells John about the latest in startup innovation including tech job postings dipping in Chicago, Chicago startup Crafty moving to a bigger space in the heart of the Loop, and growing startup Black Buffalo raising $30 million of equity capital.

Segment 3: Will Harris, President, Darvin Furniture, tells John about how the furniture business is currently doing, how they managed through the pandemic, what type of furniture they sell, how they have dealt with supply chain disruptions, the amazing customer loyalty they receive, how staffing the business is going, and the growth of their online business, and how they focus on the area where the business is located in Orland Park.