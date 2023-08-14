Segment 1: Ilyce Glink, owner of Think Glink Media and Best Money Moves, joins John to talk about a new study that found that almost a third of Americans lack sufficient skills to make sound financial decisions, mortgage holder equity jumping, and Illinois ranking as the 13th best state to live according to a new survey from Wallet Hub.

Segment 2: Jim Dallke, National Editor, American Inno, talks to John about Chicago ranking as the best startup city in the Midwest, and VC funding shares rising in the south

Segment 3: Marilyn Russell, Interior Design Project Manager, Baker Barrios, joins John to talk about the importance of physical space in the office as more workers begin to spend some time back at work.