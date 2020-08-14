Wintrust Business Lunch 8/14/20: Everything you need to know if you think you’ve been a victim of identity theft at IDES

Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist Terry Savage joins John to talk about an update on the identity theft issues that have been plaguing IDES, the importance of refinancing before rates rise again and what exactly is going on with the latest stimulus negotiations. And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: Mark Harbaugh, President of 1st Choice Equipment, tells John about his family-owned company, how the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted their business, their new facilities in West Chicago and the future of the construction market.