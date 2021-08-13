Wintrust Business Lunch 8/13/21: Consumer sentiment drops, the impact of extended unemployment benefits on the economy, and activity in the Loop continues to rise

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – APRIL 01: A normally very busy State street featuring the Chicago Theater is seen during the “shelter in place” order that was continued until April 30 for the COVID-19 crisis in downtown on April 01, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. The coronavirus pandemic has spread to at least 180 countries and territories across the world, claiming over 40,000 lives and infecting hundreds of thousands more. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Michael Miller, Associate Professor of Economics at DePaul University, joins John to talk about some new data regarding the continuing unemployment insurance benefit, the continuing concern over inflation, if Gold is a good hedge against inflation and consumer sentiment measure falling to a pandemic-era low.

Segment 2: Dennis Rodkin, residential real estate reporter for Crain’s, joins John to talk about the current Chicago real estate market. Is the market finally cooling off or is it just the typical summer downturn?

Segment 3: Michael Edwards, President and CEO, Chicago Loop Alliance, joins Jon to talk about their July report that shows downtown activity is showing a continued climb toward normal levels.