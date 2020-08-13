Wintrust Business Lunch 8/13/20: Weekly unemployment claims drop below 1 million, United adding flights and AMC movie theaters set to reopen

Segment 1: Jason Turner, Head of Multi-Asset Strategies for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to break down the weekly jobless claims and to give us his thoughts on the ongoing stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Microsoft’s new Surface Duo phone, the latest on the interest of companies looking to purchase TikTok and a California judge ruling that Uber and Lyft drivers are employees

Segment 3: Sam Makaryan, CEO and co-founder of Hosteeva, a luxury vacation home rental platform, tells John about his company and how they are competing with other short term rental companies like AirBnb and how they have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including AMC reopening theaters and United Airlines adding some Florida flights while American Airlines looks to cut some flights amid COVID-19.