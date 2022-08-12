Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Investment Management, joins John to talk about the good inflation reports the last few days, if he thinks inflation has peaked, how the markets have been reacting to the inflation data, what the Fed will do as they continue to battle inflation, the current strength of the housing market, and consumer sentiment improving.

Segment 2: Grace Fuller, General Manager, City Experiences, talks to John about City Cruises Chicago offering special cruises during the annual Air & Water Show next weekend!