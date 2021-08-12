Wintrust Business Lunch 8/12/21: Weekly jobless claims fall again, the impact of President Biden’s tax plan on real estate, and the Drake Hotel up for sale

This is the Drake Hotel in Chicago, shown Feb. 13, 1970. Georges Pompidou, the French president will be staying here during his visit Feb. 28-March 1. (AP Photo/Jim Palmer)

Segment 1: Ben Winck, markets and economy reporter, Insider, joins John to talk about the weekly jobless claims falling for a third straight week, job openings reaching a record high, the Delta variant complicating the return to work and three signs the housing market is starting to get better after an affordability crisis.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Amazon sellers tracking down customers who leave negative reviews and why your iPhone will never be made in the USA.

Segment 3: Daniel Wagner, Senior Vice President for government relations for The Inland Real Estate Group of Companies, tells John why why the 1031 Like-Kind Exchange, which has been in our tax code for 100 years should be left unchanged.

Segment 4: WGN reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including the Drake Hotel going up for sale, Reddit being valued at $10B, and TikTok announcing tighter privacy controls for teen users.