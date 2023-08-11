Segment 1: Paul Nolte, Senior Wealth Advisor and Market Strategist, Murphy & Sylvest, joins John to talk about stock value, why markets are pulling back a bit in August, what advice he has for your portfolio, wages growing faster than inflation, how inflation is impacting the consumer, the markets being able to withstand a rise in interest rates, and when he believes interest rates will come down.

Segment 2: Nick Wolny, CNET Money Senior Editor, joins John to talk about a new back-to-school survey that shows nearly half of back-to-school shoppers will turn to financing this year.

Segment 3: Dee Woywood, longtime server at the legendary Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket, tells John a little bit about the history of the Chicken Basket, the best things to eat on the menu, and their upcoming Car Show taking place on August 12th.