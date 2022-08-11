Segment 1: Scott Bauer, CEO of Prosper Trading Academy, tells John about how the markets have been reacting to the good inflation data. Scott believes that there are still many issues like the war in Ukraine, supply chain issues, and inflation that are causes for concern.

Segment 2: CNET Editor at Large Ian Sherr chats with John about a variety of tech stories including Disney Plus raising prices by $3 a month as it launches a tier with ads, and Google making changes so Americans see less disinformation.

Segment 3: Ted Rossman, Bankrate.com Senior industry analyst, joins John to talk about a new survey that shows 41% of back-to-school shoppers will change how they shop due to inflation.

Segment 4: Margaret Frisbie, executive director of Friends of the Chicago River, tells John about this weekend’s Summer Float Party!