Wintrust Business Lunch 8/11/20: Stocks slip, Boeing loses more jet orders and no stimulus deal in sight

Segment 1: Jon Najarian, founder of marketrebellion.com, joins John to give an update on the latest market news, the ongoing race for a COVID-19 vaccine and the latest on the stimulus negotiations.

Segment 2: Larry Chester, Founder and President of CFO Simplified, tells John about the 20 steps to restart your business amid COVID-19.

Segment 3: Jim Dallke, Senior Editor, Chicago Inno, gives John an update on the latest startup, technology and innovation news including a new Chicago startup that developed a tool for small businesses that lets companies facilitate mobile orders without complex point of sale systems or expensive third-party delivery companies and how one of Chicago’s oldest and most well known tech companies was acquired last week by Bright Horizons, a publicly traded child care provider.