Segment 1: Jason Turner, Chief Investment Strategist for Wintrust Wealth Management, joins John to talk about today’s inflation data, the health of the residential real estate market, Disney’s market performance, and where is a good place to be putting our money right now.

Segment 2: Christina Basilio, Google Technology Expert, joins John to talk about some of Google’s back-to-school trends.

Segment 3: Jason Wurtz, Executive Vice President, Office Services Group, NAI Hiffman, joins John to talk about the health of the commercial real estate market in the city and suburbs and their Q2 2023 Office Market Report.