Segment 1: Nationally syndicated financial columnist and author Terry Savage joins John to talk about the CPI data that was released showing inflation easing a bit. How are markets reacting to the data and what does that mean for the economy? And as always, Terry answers all of your financial questions.

Segment 2: David Oakes, Andersonville Chamber’s Director of Business Services and District Manager, tells John about tonight’s Taste of Andersonville event!