Wintrust Business Lunch 8/10/21: Dow and S&P 500 reach record highs, alcoholic Mountain Dew coming in 2022, and companies dealing with ‘vax-cuses’

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – JUNE 10: High fructose corn syrup is listed in the ingredients of a bottle of Mountain Dew that is displayed in a cooler of a food truck on June 10, 2015 in San Francisco, California. The San Francisco board of supervisors has approved an ordinance that would require warning labels to be placed on advertisements for soda and sugary drinks to alert consumers of the risk of obesity, diabetes and tooth decay. The ordinance would also ban advertising of sugary drinks on city-owned property. If San Francisco mayor Ed Lee approves the measure, the law would be the first of its kind in the nation. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the U.S. economy setting new records for job openings and a webinar that LaSalle Network is hosting to help veterans transition from the military to the workforce. You can find all the details about the webinar here.

Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how companies that recently made COVID vaccines mandatory and are now grappling with a number of objections from reluctant employees.

Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, talks to John about the fifth annual Friday Night Flights event taking place this Friday at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.

Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including PepsiCo and Boston Beer creating an alcoholic Mountain Dew drink, Amazon will start paying for damages from third-party sellers, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX offering to make NASA spacesuits.