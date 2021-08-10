Wintrust Business Lunch 8/10/21: Dow and S&P 500 reach record highs, alcoholic Mountain Dew coming in 2022, and companies dealing with ‘vax-cuses’

Segment 1: Tom Gimbel, founder and CEO of LaSalle Network, joins John to talk about the U.S. economy setting new records for job openings and a webinar that LaSalle Network is hosting to help veterans transition from the military to the workforce. You can find all the details about the webinar here.
Segment 2: Philippe Weiss, President, Seyfarth at Work, tells John how companies that recently made COVID vaccines mandatory and are now grappling with a number of objections from reluctant employees.
Segment 3: Jason Lesniewicz, Director of Cultural Tourism, Choose Chicago, talks to John about the fifth annual Friday Night Flights event taking place this Friday at Gallagher Way in Wrigleyville.
Segment 4: WGN Reporter and Crain’s Daily Gist host Amy Guth gives us a round-up of the latest business stories including PepsiCo and Boston Beer creating an alcoholic Mountain Dew drink, Amazon will start paying for damages from third-party sellers, and Elon Musk’s SpaceX offering to make NASA spacesuits.